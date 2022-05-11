Hangry Much? Customer Charged In Court After Fast-Food Drive Thru Squabble

A 30-year-old resident of Paola, Melvin Debono, ended up in Court after an argument that took place while queuing at the Mc Donalds drive-thru in Malta.

The argument took place last Sunday, between two customers that were both queuing to be served – and were clearly very hangry.

Debono was waiting behind in line when he decided to honk his horn at the driver in front of him. The man in front of him responded to remind him that he was also, in fact, queuing to be served.

It was at this point that the verbal argument started escalating – but that’s not all – Debono then proceeded to get out of his car, and shout threats at the other driver.

He even said that he is going to shoot the driver and turn them into a corpse, as well as inflicted damage on the other driver’s car.

Debono then had to pay damages, a total of €652.40, while also being fined €1,000 in court.

