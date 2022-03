Malta’s Police is currently looking for 36-year-old Jonathan Baldacchino, who was recently reported missing.

The resident of Sliema was reportedly seen last in the area of Attard on 5th March.

Anyone that has any information on the man is being asked to forward it to the Police, either via telephone or by visiting the nearest police station. The following numbers can be used: 21 224001 / 119.

