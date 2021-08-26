‘He Was Happy, Always Laughing And Teasing People’: Ġoġo, One Of Dar Bjorn’s First Gozitan Patients, Has Died

Ġoġo, one of the first Gozitan ALS patients at Dar Bjorn, has died. Bjorn Formosa announced the passing on social media, remembering Ġoġo as an avid football fan of the national team. “[He was] a happy person, always laughing and loved teasing people,” Bjorn said.

Niftakarni ngħidlu għandi l-biljetti biex imorru naraw Malta vs Spanja. Wiċċ Ġoġo kien xegħel! Kien iħobbu wisq… Posted by Bjorn Formosa on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

“I remember telling him I have the tickets to go see Malta vs Spain. Ġoġo’s face lit up! He loved football and we often went to a game together.” Ġoġo was a resident of Dar Bjorn for the past three and a half years, a specialised home to cater for ALS patients. His funeral will be held on Friday 27th August at 4pm at the Parish of Għajnsielem. Bjorn appealed to the public and asked that donations are made to DAR Bjorn, instead of sending flowers to Ġoġo’s funeral. An exclusive interview which was supposed to be aired during the 926 to Finish marathon on the 26th September, has been published in memory of Ġoġo.

Din hi l-intervista li kienet ser tixxandar fil-maratona ta' nhar il-Ħadd 26 ta' Settembru. Ser nippublikawha llum b'… Posted by Bjorn Formosa on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Tonight at 7pm, Lovin Malta will be premiering its latest documentary A Little Smile, which is a behind the scenes to see what living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is really like.

TRAILER: A Little Smile | A Lovin Malta Documentary From receiving a diagnosis that would change his life forever at the age of 28, to becoming the face of ALS activism in the Maltese islands, Bjorn Formosa has cemented himself as one of Malta’s most inspirational people 👏Now he embarks on his latest project: the construction of Dar Bjorn 2, the second care home of its kind aimed at providing 24/7 assistance to persons living with ALS and other neurological illnesses 🏡This is his story. Tune in live next Thursday at 7PM CEST 🎥 Posted by Lovin Malta on Monday, August 23, 2021

It tells the story of Bjorn Formosa. At the age of 28, Bjorn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a life-changing event that saw him become the face of ALS activism. What started as a spur-of-the-moment ice bucket challenge has seen Bjorn go on to raise enough money to fund the construction of Dar Bjorn, aimed at providing the necessary assistance to persons living with neurological illnesses. His focus has now shifted to the completion of Dar Bjorn 2 – a larger, state-of-the-art facility. In this new documentary, we’re pulling back the curtain on these efforts, and taking a look at Bjorn’s day-to-day life, his struggles, and his incredible achievements. Keep an eye out for the premiere of A Little Smile: A Lovin Malta Documentary, at 7pm tonight!

