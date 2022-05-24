‘Healthier, Better, Stronger’: Special Olympics Medallist Jake Gatt Urges More To Enter The World Of Sports

Starting sports will make you “stronger, healthier, and better,” Special Olympics medallist Jake Gatt says to all those still undecided if they should enter the world of sports. Gatt walked away from Malta’s 2022 Special Olympics Invitational Games with three medals in as many events, even though his journey to being a champion came with its own fair share of challenges. Sitting with Lovin Malta, Gatt couldn’t help but call forward those still wondering if it’s worth it, by telling them sports may be one of the greatest tools to improve physical and mental strength.

“I felt very joyful,” Gatt said, reminiscing over his triumphant haul at the Games. “I worked very hard and managed to improve my times. I beat my 400m time by five seconds, and my 800m time by 8 seconds.” The 20-year-old won against opponents who had given him a run for his money in previous events. But in-game, he felt he was able to go ‘beyond his limits’. Gatt may have achieved his dreams through his “lightning-fast” speed, but the journey came with its own challenges. Challenges that he overcame simply through persistence. “My mum found Special Olympics when I was nine, when I started training athletics,” he said. “I wasn’t very good in the beginning, but my coach helped me get better. Every time I [kept getting] better and better.” His hard work translated into solid results, and they were there, wrapped around his neck.