Here Are 16 Maltese Businesses To Sort Out Your Gifts For This Christmas Season

With the festive season well underway and Christmas right around the corner, gift preparations are currently going in full swing. That is if you’ve started buying your gifts for this year. So if you haven’t, look no further because we’ve got you covered. Lovin Malta has prepared a list of local businesses specialising in all sorts of things that will most definitely sort you out for this Christmas season. And apart from that, you’ll be supporting local!

1. Il-Lokal Malta’s largest online shopping platform exclusively dedicated to a diverse range of art and design products, they’ve got something for everyone, from fine-art prints to handmade candles.

2. Karti Kontra Kulħadd If they like Cards Against Humanity, Malta, and some mean vibes, then this is definitely the gift for them, recently relaunched for its second run of printing.

3. The Wallflower Company If you’re looking for a more personalised gift, how about a custom illustration or print for your loved one of a special moment you shared together?

4. Artistic Expression By DS Some more artistic items to choose from, this time combining both personalisation and woodwork, with some custom wood burn!

5. Souvenirs That Don’t Suck A Maltese brand that specialises in making souvenirs, giving an authentic glimpse of Maltese culture and experience.

6. Lovin Deals Big fan of Lovin Malta? Head over to Lovin Deals, for our own merchandise, from Kwarantina Coasters, to a memoir in Malta’s prison.

You can get your hands on some of the last copies of the book by following the link below:

7. POPP A tastefully curated online shop based in Malta, selling craft beer, cider, specialty spirits, wine, artisanal soft drinks & quirky snacks. They’ve even got some amazing looking hampers too!

8. Fringe This is for vintage clothing lovers, you’ll definitely find something to repurpose here. Curated to bring you unique vintage fashion, designer looks & pre-owned pieces. Follow on Instagram at @fri.nge

9. Olé Macramé The craft of macramé is truly one to be amazed by, so if you’re looking for some beautiful jewelry, check out the world of macramé!

10. Jenny Juice Wear If you’re looking for some beautiful tribal wear full of colours and good vibes, check out Jenny’s creations to be completely wowed!

11. Frankly Bold Handmade jewelry designed and made using polymer clay, for a quirky pop of colour or a nice statement piece.

12. Bis-Serjetà For that friend that’s obsessed with satirical jokes related to key events on the island of Malta, this is the place for you.

13. Reroot We’ve all got that one friend who’s particularly concerned about sustainability issues and the environment, and we know they’d appreciate getting a gift from here!

14. Scrunched By Sara Fancying some cute handmade satin or velvet scrunchies for your girl friend? Check out this cute online shop that’s dedicated to just that.

15. Fula Maqsuma More handmade work inspired by Maltese culture, it’s got amazing knitted items, from cute sweaters to house adornments.

16. Bonnymia Beautiful wood art on different items you’ll find in any household, and it’s all hand-painted by this talented artist!

If you’ve got any other suggestions, let us know in the comments!