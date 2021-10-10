Here Are 7 Ways Women Are Internalising Misogyny In Malta

Lookism is one aspect of internalised misogyny, where we hold someone accountable over the way they look or the way they choose to present themselves.

Internalised misogyny can be easily defined as women unconsciously or subconsciously projecting their sexist thoughts or ideas onto other women or even themselves.

That statement could not be any more wrong. The truth is, we all can be a bit misogynistic, whether we like the sound of that or not.

1. Looking down on other women

When we consider ourselves to be better than other women, we’re automatically looking down on other women, as if they have something less than what we do. If you find yourself constantly having to tear other women down to feel better about yourself, it’s time to grow up.

2. Judging other women for their body hair when you’ve got body hair too

Body hair is normal, we’ve all got it, whether you’re a man or a woman, whether you keep it or remove it, it’s still naturally occurring. This kind of judgment might hint at an unrealistic concept of femininity. Fun fact: hair removal originated from the rise of porn culture in the 90s, where a hairless pubis was sexualised.

3. Judging other women for not wearing makeup, or wearing a lot of it

Y’all need to stop looking so deeply into things: if a woman does not like wearing makeup, she’s probably just not that interested in it. And if she does, that’s totally fine too. It does not mean that she’s insecure in her natural skin.

4. Saying “you’ll change your mind” to a woman that says she doesn’t want any children

Different people simply have different desires for the path they decide to take in life. So yes, not every woman would like to have a child, and that does not reflect anything negative on her. Live and let live.

5. Feeling embarrassed when talking about your period

Internalised misogyny can often make us feel ashamed for something that is a completely normal bodily function and which we do not have any control over. So spare yourself the shame, nothing about having a period is disgusting or shameful.

6. Judging other women for their choice of sex life

A woman’s worth is not defined by the number of her sexual encounters, whether it is a lot or nothing at all. Realistically, it’s not even any of your business.

7. Feeling threatened by other women’s beauty

It’s a natural human experience to feel threatened by someone, but when you’re intimidated by someone’s looks, it means you’re basing your self-worth on your appearance. Rather than feeling threatened by someone else’s beauty, ask yourself, how can their beauty inspire you to be more yourself?

