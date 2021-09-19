Here Are The 5 Best Places To Thrift For A Good Cause In Malta

Thrifting has been on the rise all around the world for a few years now, with more young people choosing thrift stores over high-end fashion stores.

The best thing about thrift shops is you’re making use of existing items that would otherwise be thrown away.

But that’s not just it – thrift shops often direct their earnings towards causes in need, mainly for animal sanctuaries or medical-related fundraising.

We’ve compiled a list of charity shops that one can thrift in, whether it’s to spice up your style or simply support a local good cause.

1. Hugs Charity Shop – Mosta

Found in a little residential street in Mosta, this charity shop offers a wide variety of clothes, all donated for the sake of re-using. Apart from that, they also have a massive wall of books, from old to new, all ready at your disposal. The proceeds go towards Animal Welfare and any other organisations in need.