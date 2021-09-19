Here Are The 5 Best Places To Thrift For A Good Cause In Malta
Thrifting has been on the rise all around the world for a few years now, with more young people choosing thrift stores over high-end fashion stores.
The best thing about thrift shops is you’re making use of existing items that would otherwise be thrown away.
But that’s not just it – thrift shops often direct their earnings towards causes in need, mainly for animal sanctuaries or medical-related fundraising.
We’ve compiled a list of charity shops that one can thrift in, whether it’s to spice up your style or simply support a local good cause.
1. Hugs Charity Shop – Mosta
Found in a little residential street in Mosta, this charity shop offers a wide variety of clothes, all donated for the sake of re-using. Apart from that, they also have a massive wall of books, from old to new, all ready at your disposal. The proceeds go towards Animal Welfare and any other organisations in need.
2. MSPCA – Mosta, San Gwann & Sliema
The MSPCA charity shops, previously known as Paws 4 A Cause, can be found in Mosta, San Gwann and Sliema. The earnings from this charity shop go towards MSPCA which is a non-profit organisation that works towards the safeguarding and protection of animals.
3. Inspire – Marsaskala, Birzebbuga & Victoria (Gozo)
The Inspire foundation has three available charity shops around Malta (and Gozo!) Income generated from these three shops goes directly towards the foundation, which offers support to children and adults with disability and their families.
4. Happy Paws – St. Venera & Marsaskala
Happy Paws charity organisation was founded in 2004 and provide free neutering for strays in their own veterinary clinic. The organisation is financed through the two charity shops, sponsors, and donations, so be sure to support their cause!
5. YMCA – Ħaż-Żabbar
YMCA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to youth empowerment, wellbeing, and strengthening the community. Its vintage shop in Ħaż-Żabbar often has some cool finds, so be sure to check it out!
5. SASG Charity Shop – Qawra
SASG provides help for animals that are in need of food, shelter, and other necessary resources. They also provide the animals with medication, and operations for those animals which are sick, while also taking care of rehoming, neutering, and offering recovery facilities.
BONUS:
If you’ve got too many clothes, and are not looking to buy anything new, all of these charity shops accept donations of pretty much anything, as long as it has been washed before. So go ahead and clean out your old wardrobe, for a good cause!
