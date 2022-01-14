Here Are The Exemptions For People To Be Allowed In An Establishment Without A Vaccine Certificate

The list mentions exemptions for children under the age of 12 as well as pregnant women.

This comes as Malta is tightening its’ restrictions for those people that have not yet received the COVID-19 booster, as of 17th January.

The Department of Information recently published a list of the exemptions for people to be allowed in an establishment without a vaccine certificate.

In the infographic that the DOI uploaded earlier today, it also said that an exemption letter can also be issued by the Superintendent of Public Health in the occurrence of serious health conditions.

However, it fails to mention that the exemption letter will only be “justified if the first dose of the vaccine caused immediate severe anaphylaxis requiring medical treatment”, as specified in the official standards for establishments requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

For pregnant women, it specifies that in the event of being pregnant up to 16 weeks, the woman will need to present either a recognised vaccine certificate showing two doses or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, plus 14 days, or else an antenatal card or doctor’s certificate confirming the dates of the pregnancy.

Children under 12 years will not be required to present a vaccine certificate.

