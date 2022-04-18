Here’s Why Super Skinny Kerbs Are Showing Up Around Malta’s Rubble Walls

Over the last few days, a photo taken of a kerb erected close to a rubble wall started going viral, as people of Malta tried to understand what the purpose of this was.

The photo, taken in Wied is-Sewda and uploaded by independent politician Arnold Cassola, shows a newly erected rubble wall, along with a kerb erected very close to it, with its width too small for people to walk on.

Apart from seeming like a waste of resources, critics said it is also a massive eyesore to have a concrete kerb extending from traditional rubble walls.

Many local environmentalists also criticised the choice, due to the kerb blocking access to hedgehogs and other animals trying to get to the other side of the rubble wall.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta for an explanation on the matter, to get a better understanding of why such a seemingly new technique would be used.