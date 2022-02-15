د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Hey Nikita Dragun’: Maltese Influencer Henry Galea Collabs With Massive Beauty Star

Maltese TikToker Henry Galea’s latest feature is none other than massive international beauty star Nikita Dragun.

The Maltese influencer has been featuring a number of special guests on his feed ever since making the move to Los Angeles.

The YouTuber, TikToker, actress and beauty entrepreneur has dozens of millions of combined followers all over her social media platforms.

Dragun spent at least a part of her Sunday chilling with Galea, who featured her for a special “grilled cheese pass”.

26-year-old Dragun, who recently also featured in the new Netflix series The Hype House LA, is of Vietnamese and Mexican descent, came out as a trans woman as a teenager, and started transitioning at 19.

Since then, she’s built her own beauty empire and amassed 14.3 million followers on TikTok, 9.1 million followers on Instagram and a total of over 239 million views on YouTube.

 

