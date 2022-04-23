Hotel Manager Launches Campaign To See Maltese Cuisine ‘Given Dues’ On Largest Online Review Hub

Malta has no shortage of fine food. So much so, that the discovery of Maltese cuisine not featuring as a ‘stand alone’ on TripAdvisor, was enough to hit one man right in the feels.

Drew Henry, head of marketing at Grands Suites Hotel, located in Gżira, made the discovery, and it had him start a campaign that would see this issue corrected.

TripAdvisor is the World’s largest travel review site to date. As of 2021, their total number of user reviews and opinions reached approximately one billion. This number covers listings for restaurants, hotels, vacation rentals, and attractions.

Though while smaller countries like Guatemala have been given their own cuisine category, Malta has been cast aside, labeled under the general umbrella of ‘Mediterranean cuisine’.

The news irked Henry to the point where he was left no choice but to take matters into his own hands.