‘How Do You Feel?’: An Exploration Of Malta’s Environmental Issues Through Art And Photography

If environmental concerns plague your thoughts on a daily basis, then this is the exhibition that you absolutely cannot miss. Artists Katel Delia, Noah Fabri and Kamy Aquilina are currently showcasing their work as part of the ‘How do you feel?’ collaborative exhibition, which is being supported by The Gabriel Caruana Foundation, as part of the SPRING Artistic Programme. And the best part is, the exhibition just got extended until 16th December, at The Mill in Birkirkara.

One of Katel Delia's artworks

‘How do you feel?’ is a collective exhibition, which aims to explore socio-economic and environmental issues through photography, walking, and video documentation. Curated by Elyse Tonna, the exhibition seeks to challenge and engage in the international debate of neo-liberal policies and urbanisation, drawing on local examples of economic, environmental, and social concern. The three artists all challenge a variety of aspects that are associated with the intensified transformative urbanisation processes currently ongoing in Malta. Introducing the first artist, Noah Fabri recently graduated from the University of Malta, having read a BA in Anthropology. Their background varies across multiple artistic disciplines, with a particular focus on literature and music. Fabri’s particularly interested in investigating issues related to walking, space, gender, and the effects politics tend to have on everyday life.

One of Kamy Aquilina's artworks

Second up, Kamy Aquilina, who is a Fine Artist and art educator based in Malta, graduated with a B.A. Hons. Degree in Fine Arts, she's participated in many collaborative art projects, festivals, and exhibitions, both locally and abroad. Her artworks are based on her own personal journeys, using mixed media, the visual narrative, space, and colour, while using photography as her starting point. And last but certainly not least, Katel Delia, a French who has been living between Malta and Paris since 2016. Her artistic practice focuses on the creation of installations, which combine photography, sculpture, and writing. The exhibition is going to be on until 16th December, and more information can be obtained following this link. Walk-ins for the exhibition are being accepted.