An obstacle course race on sports day had schoolchildren ready to show their mettle, none more so than mixed-abilities student Elsie Tanti Cascun.

Having spent most of her life relying on crutches to move, Elsie first reacted to the announcement rather dubiously. “Will I be able to take part?” she asked.

Faced with the challenge before her, the obstacle race featured everything you can possibly imagine. From army crawls, to rope climbs, to jumping over hurdles.

Lovin Malta sat down with Elsie’s mum, Fiorita, who was both surprised and ecstatic to wake up one morning to find her daughter looking at her and asking: “Is it ok with you if I go for it?”

“Her motivation to finish the race came from a massive urge to prove herself wrong. To squash her own doubt,” Fiorita said.