‘I Feel Like Crying’: Adrian Zammit Moved By Fans Who Offered To Pay €850 Fine Over Former Mayor’s Libel Case

“I feel like crying, not because of the fine, but because I’ve never been offered such an amount of money in my life,” he told Lovin Malta in an emotional statement.

Marsa’s own influencer lost the libel case earlier today against the former Marsa Mayor Francis Debono, and was ordered to pay an €850 fine.

Adrian Zammit has been overwhelmed by the support he received from his fans after losing a libel case against the former Marsa Mayor, with some even offering to pay his fine.

After the news came out of the court ruling, many of Zammit’s fans offered to pay the fine themselves.

“They don’t want me to mention their names, but the sum of €850 was offered to me more than once, but I want to to pay it from my own money, because I work hard for it,” he said.

“I would like to thank my fans who offered to pay it for me,” he said.

“My advice to people is, stay away from court, ‘i panni sporchi si lavano a casa’ which means, ‘solve your problems at home’.”

His advice is that if there is ever an issue, it’s better to talk it out than stay going up to court.

Debono had filed for libel over three videos Zammit uploaded to his Facebook page. He claimed that Zammit was trying to ridicule him ahead of the local council elections in May of that year.

