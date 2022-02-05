‘I Had No Friends’: Confessions Of Bullying Experiences Flood In As Malta Opens Up

The people of Malta have continued to open up about their own experiences with bullying, after an incident burst open the floodgates. This comes following a shocking video that recently emerged after it was exclusively sent to Lovin Malta, showing a girl being attacked by bullies outside school grounds. Following the incident, Lovin Malta launched a national survey to ask about bullying, so that awareness can be raised and light be shed on these valid experiences. These are three people’s experiences with bullying: one woman’s experiences with bullying in many forms, another non-binary person’s experience with growing up bullied due to being autistic, and bullying in the workplace.

Bullying experienced in many forms: ‘I used to be depressed, always sad and used to use binge eating for self-comfort’ “It is difficult to explain as it was all forms. Until the age of 16 years old, I had no friends. I’d spend the school breaks alone, both in primary and secondary school. I remember once at a party, a group of girls circled me to call me fat, then one of them pushed me in a gully when I told her to look at herself too.” “Other bulling was at the ‘ċentru’ between the age of 13-16 with girls making fun of me in front of boys (which at the time had no contact with males).” “Then my family used to call me names and make fun of me if I cry.” “I used to be depressed, always sad and used to use binge eating for self-comfort. Getting older I would even think of suicide, sometimes even went to high places like Hastings or Dingli cliff or my parents’ own roof and thought of just jumping and being relieved.” “Lucky I never had the courage.” “The only person I remember asking for help was a priest (I used to attend a church school). So no one knew about anything, and the priest was obligated to keep it a secret, however, he used to come very often and ask for me and we would have a help session.” “I started detaching myself from the people that used to bully me. I just got fed up with feeling miserable all the time and decided I will change my life. Unfortunately, I found bullying even at MCAST as some old schoolmates were attending the same institute, but I was determined to stop this bullying and I used to speak up and reply back, as before I would just say nothing and cry.”

Bullying received for being autistic: ‘I thought it was just how friend groups worked. I was wrong’ “I am autistic and so everyone would take advantage of me, getting me to go along with things that humiliated me because I was gullible and did what they said. People pretended to be my friends and be nice to my face but I would hear them laughing when I walked by. Everyone was in on it and it was fun for them to manipulate me.” “I didn’t realise what was being done to me at first, by the time I did the damage had been done. I’m now in extensive trauma therapy to deal with the lasting effects of the trauma inflicted on me by bullies.” “Everyone I knew was in on the bullying so I didn’t have anyone to turn to, I thought it was just how friend groups worked. I was wrong.” “Again, I didn’t have any friends who weren’t somewhat involved in bullying me. I could not tell my parents because they neglected me emotionally and would not believe me or twist it into being my fault.”

Bullying within the workplace: 'Yelling and screaming at staff, giving bizarre and incorrect orders that had to be followed' "I was bullied at work due to a politically appointed bully – I am not particularly keen or involved in politics, and all subordinate staff suffered." "In 2017 we received a 'person of trust' as our manager. She was the least experienced and least qualified in the entire department and asserted her position by yelling and screaming at staff, giving bizarre and incorrect orders that had to be followed, denying leave specifically for important events, such as children's parents day." "Staff spoke to HR both individually and as a group more than once, and were told that there was nothing that could be done. We also applied for transfers but were refused." "Bullying at work has not improved as management are not prepared to take any action that might upset a person of trust."