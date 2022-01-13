‘I Have Faith In A Fighter Like You’: Miss Universe Malta Calls For Prayers As Reggie Cini’s Health At Risk

Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini has called for support and prayers as her father Reginald Cini’s health is unfortunately at risk.

Reginald Cini, better known as Reggie, is famously known across Malta as one of the island’s top goalkeepers, who was also a goalkeeper for the national team in the past.

Jade took to Facebook and spoke about the matter briefly in a post, calling for people to keep her dad in their thoughts.

“I kindly ask everyone to keep my Dad in their prayers and thoughts as his health is at risk and things don’t seem promising, but I have faith in a fighter like you,” she said.