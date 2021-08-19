‘I Was Told I’d Lose My Job If I Didn’t Do Certain Things’: Maltese Woman Opens Up About Workplace Sexual Harassment

A Maltese woman has opened up about the sexual harassment she faced from higher-ups in the workplace environment alongside threats she may lose her job if she didn’t comply.

Sabrina Agius, who is now the director of a company, opened up about sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, leading up to her current position.

She addressed how she had received threats of losing her position if she did not abide by her employer’s demands, and Agius did in fact suffer those consequences.

“I was threatened once that if I do not do certain things they wanted from me, I would lose my job, and in fact I did,” she said.

In an interview with TVM, she lamented the multiple obstacles that were presented to her and she had to find a way overcome as a woman in the work field.

“I’ve encountered harassment and discrimination in multiple situations, presently and even in the past. It’s always a matter of my sexuality, cause I’m a woman, it’s as if it automatically means that just because you’re a woman, you know less,” she said.

She’s also been met with situations where a man offered her something but made it clear that he also wants something back in return.

“I’ve even experienced circumstances where I was offered something, but then afterwards told that they expect something back in return,” Agius said.

Sometimes she was even told to dress up a certain way, to be more alluring.

“I never felt like I need to dress a certain way to get what I want,” she said.

She appealed for all women to speak up if they are dealing with similar situations, albeit how difficult it is to do so.

“I believe it is my right to protect myself and not be afraid to phone the police because it is important for a woman not to be afraid in these situations.”

Commissioner Renee Laviera also weighed in on the matter, and addressed how “anyone can be a victim of sexual harassment and agreed that it is not easy to report. In some cases, the victim is not believed and they might risk losing their job”.

A woman should not have to suffer any type of consequences for not choosing to engage in sexually related acts in the workplace. And she should certainly not be threatened with her job in the first place.

The Commissioner also stressed that “it is highly important that those who go through these situations do not hold back from speaking confidentially with the NCPE”.

Women are encouraged to speak up about such happenings, to denormalise these behaviours, especially in the workplace.