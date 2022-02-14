IGM Condemns ‘Disproportionate Action’ Taken Against It-Torċa Editor Following Suspension

“The IGM expresses solidarity with Vella and condemns the disproportionate action taken against him by Union Print,” it said in a statement.

This comes following Vella being suspended pending disciplinary proceedings against him, with both Newsbook and MaltaToday reporting that he was punished for articles that painted the government in a bad light.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has condemned what it was described as “disproportionate action” taken against It-Torċa editor Victor Vella.

“The IGM is concerned with the decision taken by Union Print to suspend its editor Victor Vella,” it said.

“While the General Workers’ Union, which owns Union Print, has publicly said the suspension is tied to administrative issues, from the facts known to the IĠM, it appears that the real reason is linked to editorial decisions taken by Vella and which did not go down well with the company’s management,” it continued.

“While a company has the right to appoint an editor it considers best placed to advance its beliefs, it does not appear that Vella departed from the principles that underpin the Union Print,” it said.

Earlier today a former PL mayor who is contesting the upcoming election with the Nationalist Party also condemned Victor Vella’s suspension as editor of It-Torċa and L-Orizzont.

“Silencing all those who dare open their mouths,” Charles Azzopardi said in reference to the PL administration.

