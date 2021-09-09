Iklin Shooting: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chasing And Firing At Victim Three Times

A 55-year-old-man from Naxxar was shot in Iklin following an argument in a shocking incident that involved a chase and shooting in broad daylight in the streets of the quiet town.

The incident took place in Triq Il-Wied, Iklin and witnesses in the area alleged that the shots followed a car crash and an argument between two men.

The victim has been left with grievous injuries after being shot at three times by a 24-year-old man from Iklin; however, he was only hit once in the shoulder. The victim reportedly exited his vehicle covered in blood, with blood dropping along the street as the victim asked for help.

The motive behind the shooting hasn’t been confirmed – however, it is believed the shooter followed the victim along the road from Naxxar to Iklin. After crashing into the victim’s vehicle, it is believed the shooter exited the car before shooting three shots at the man.