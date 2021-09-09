Iklin Shooting: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Chasing And Firing At Victim Three Times
A 55-year-old-man from Naxxar was shot in Iklin following an argument in a shocking incident that involved a chase and shooting in broad daylight in the streets of the quiet town.
The incident took place in Triq Il-Wied, Iklin and witnesses in the area alleged that the shots followed a car crash and an argument between two men.
The victim has been left with grievous injuries after being shot at three times by a 24-year-old man from Iklin; however, he was only hit once in the shoulder. The victim reportedly exited his vehicle covered in blood, with blood dropping along the street as the victim asked for help.
The motive behind the shooting hasn’t been confirmed – however, it is believed the shooter followed the victim along the road from Naxxar to Iklin. After crashing into the victim’s vehicle, it is believed the shooter exited the car before shooting three shots at the man.
The victim was found several metres down from the collision and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
A resident told Times of Malta that they heard a crash and soon after, gunshots were fired.
Another witness told Times of Malta that he drove by the site a couple of moments after the car crash and saw the men arguing on the side of the road.
“One of them looked really angry, like he had steam coming out of his eyes. They were speaking very quickly and it looked heated. At that point we continued driving but a few seconds later I heard a gunshot and screaming.”
Blood spatters could be seen on a wall near the crash site and the police have seized a firearm found on the scene.
The victim is undergoing treatment for his injuries however, his condition is currently unknown.
What do you make of this shocking incident?