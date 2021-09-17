‘Imisskom Tistħu’: Peppi Azzopardi Uploads Emotional Message Addressing Prison Situation

“You didn’t read the report Minister? Where were you?” he questioned.

Following the recent news of the two wardens to be charged over Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu’s death and this morning’s Times of Malta interview with the father of the victim, Azzopardi has spoken out addressing the Minister for Home Affairs, Byron Camilleri.

Peppi Azzopardi, TV presenter and activist, has just uploaded an emotional message addressing the current prison situation in relation to the 29-year-old inmate’s suicide.

“How can you think that Malta’s prison should remain like this?” he said while continuing to address the Minister.

Azzopardi is requesting the publication of the inquiry looking into her death, and all results from other inquiries done into past deaths that occurred within Malta’s correctional facility.

He also appealed to prison officials to not obey orders involving physically assaulting the prisoners, saying that if they do, even they are accomplices.

“If you allow people to take their own lives, then you are taking their lives,” Azzopardi stressed while addressing the Minister.

He also warned that if the situation is to remain as it is within the facility, then Malta should be expecting more deaths.

He concluded by appealing to prisoners to speak up about their experiences within the facility.

Earlier today, Mark Anthony Sammut also addressed the situation, saying that “this is not discipline, this is sadism.”

