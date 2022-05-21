Impressions: Check Out Today’s Exhibition By Graduating University Art Students
Malta’s third year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Digital Art students are currently holding their end of year exhibition at the University of Malta, under the name ‘Impressions’.
Impressions is an art exhibition finalising the three academic years of the students in the Digital Arts BFA course.
It gives them the opportunity to showcase their dissertation projects to the general public, in hopes of making a name for themselves.
Following these three long years spent in readjustment between the virtual and the physical, overcoming difficult circumstances, this exhibition marks the amalgamation of their growth.
Featuring a collection of 21 different dissertation projects, ranging across a variety of themes and disciplines, this is now the lasting impression that they want to leave.
Among the different themes tackled, one can find philosophy, art deco, online marketing, font design, visual identity, mindfulness, and even semiotics of clothing.
And while reflecting the same versatility that the course offers, one can also enjoy different projects that deal with media such as photography, typography, app design, painting, branding, web design and animation.
The exhibition is on display both online and on-campus, held at the University of Malta on 21st May between 9am and 2pm on the fourth floor of the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences, University of Malta, where the students will await the public’s visit.
