Impressions: Check Out Today’s Exhibition By Graduating University Art Students

Malta’s third year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Digital Art students are currently holding their end of year exhibition at the University of Malta, under the name ‘Impressions’.

Impressions is an art exhibition finalising the three academic years of the students in the Digital Arts BFA course.

It gives them the opportunity to showcase their dissertation projects to the general public, in hopes of making a name for themselves.

Following these three long years spent in readjustment between the virtual and the physical, overcoming difficult circumstances, this exhibition marks the amalgamation of their growth.