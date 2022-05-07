In Photos: Malta’s Parliament Kicks Off Its 14th Legislature Today

Malta’s Parliament has just kicked off its 14th legislature as the swearing-in of newly-elected deputy members took place today in Valletta. Lovin Malta has compiled a collection of all the must-see photos from this morning’s celebrations, as the newly-elected politicians flaunt their smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

The celebrations started off with a mass held this morning by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at Valletta’s Co-Cathedral of St John, on the occasion of the swearing-in. Following the mass, the deputy members walked along Triq ir-Repubblika, all the way from the Co-Cathedral to the Parliament building at the entrance of Valletta, as supporters gathered to bid their good wishes to the elected politicians. Anglu Farrugia was once again re-elected as Speaker of Malta’s Parliament, making it his third consecutive time. Politicians also took to Facebook to upload their photos walking towards Parliament, leading up to the swearing-in to office. Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed that it is beautiful to meet with the people that they will be representing through this legislature.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech also promised that as the opposition, it promises to fulfil its duty towards the Maltese and by extension the common good.

“Myself and Daniel on the way to Parliament this morning,” Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar wrote in a Facebook post. “I dedicate this day to you all that love me and have complete faith in me.”

“A day that will definitely remain a memorable one for me, where I am continuing to promise my loyalty towards energy-filled efforts for the good of the people of Malta and Gozo,” PN MP Janice Chetcuti said.

Malta’s youngest MP Eve Borg Bonello also took to Facebook to upload the video footage of her swearing-in to Parliament.

As well as Cressida Galea, who is the Labour government’s youngest member of Parliament.

Feature image credit: DOI