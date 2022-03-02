In Photos: Works In Progress For The Rebecca Zammit Lupi School In Ethiopia

“I’m delighted and excited that works have now got underway. We’ve still got some way to go to collect all the funds we need, but we’re 100% confident that we’ll reach our target in time,” Zammit Lupi told Lovin Malta.

Zammit Lupi shared photos of the ongoing works on the school with Lovin Malta, and although they are still at preliminary stages, it is still wonderful to see the progress.

Works have officially commenced for the Rebecca Zammit Lupi school which is currently being built dedicated to her memory in Ethiopia.

However, his message for Maltese people had a twist, as he appealed to people to take the time to donate and offer support to Ukrainians in crisis.

“At the same time, with all that’s happening in Ukraine, it’s impossible to keep my focus on this at the moment. For the past several months, I’ve been posting a new photo of Becs on social media every day, asking for donations towards the school,” Zammit Lupi said.

“Since the war started, it hasn’t felt right to keep doing that. Donating towards the Ukrainians is a far more urgent matter, and people should concentrate their efforts on that.”

Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi set up a fundraiser a few months back, in order to build a secondary school for children in Ethiopia in memory of his late daughter, Becs, who passed away earlier this year due to a rare form of bone cancer.

Zammit Lupi is an award-winning photographer who recorded his daughter’s battle with cancer, with his photos being featured in CNN’s Year in Pictures.

