“Do we want only the weak and divided PN in opposition? Or do we also want vociferous voices that are not in the pocket of developers or corrupt businessmen?” he questioned.

“The upcoming election is a historic one… because it is not about who will win but what type of opposition we will have for the next five years,” Cassola stated.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola, running on the 10th district and 11th district, has just launched his electoral campaign.

“The 55-year-old bi-party system has led to the political shambles we have today. Politicians are meant to serve the people and society. However, certain dishonest and greedy businessmen control certain MPs, from both parties, and even ministers who, on their part, have reduced what is supposed to be the noble vocation of politics to an exercise in greed, nepotism, cronyism and favouritism,” he said.

“The result is that a number of our institutions do not favour the common man on the street anymore. The big fish keep swallowing the small ones. Inequality rules.”

“We deserve better,” he said.

“It is for this reason that I am presenting myself as an independent candidate, to try, together with other honest third party candidates, to break the “winner takes all” mentality and instead promote a sharing “give and take” approach in politics,” he explained.

Cassola also said that while he is not new to the political scene in Malta, he is not here to present promises for the future. Making reference to his track record of continuous activism, he is focusing on three major pillars.

“It is with this intention in mind that I have drawn up an electoral manifesto that focuses on three major pillars: the necessity of living in a clean environment; the importance of electing transparent, accountable and honest politicians who go by the rule of good governance; and the impelling need of a compassionate society, where the values and principles that have been sacrificed to mammon, are pushed to the forefront and become again protagonists in our lives.”

Cassola concluded by thanking people that have showed him their support, such as environmental lawyer Claire Bonello, alternative transport advocate Michelle Attard Tonna and cartoonist Gorg Mallia.

He also thanked the Maltese voters in the 10th and 11th districts, who share his values and political aims, asking them to consider giving him their preference.

“We deserve better, and together, we can ensure that we make our country a better place for all of us to live in.”

What do you think of Arnold Cassola’s electoral campaign launch?