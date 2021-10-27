‘Inħobbok Pa’: Tributes Pour In For George Iż-Żabliġon, One Of The Last Pillars Of Maltese Guitar Work
Today is a sad day for Maltese traditional cultural music, as Malta has lost one of the final pillars of the traditional guitar music.
Known as George ż-Żabliġon, he was one of the last bastions sustaining what remains of Malta’s traditional culture of music.
His son Miguel also sent a heartfelt tribute, thanking him for all he’s done for them.
“Until we meet again Żabliġon, I love you dad,” he said.
“This morning we woke up to the news of our friend George ż-Żabliġon leaving us,” wrote the official page for the band Kantera in a Facebook post.
“He was one of the last in Malta that specialise in the creation of the Maltese guitar,” they said.
In the photo shared by the page, George is holding one of this own creations that he had made specifically for them for it to be used during an edition of Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija.
Kantera thanked George for his input to Maltese culture, and for always playing a part in sustaining it.
Rest In Peace George