‘Inħobbok Pa’: Tributes Pour In For George Iż-Żabliġon, One Of The Last Pillars Of Maltese Guitar Work

Today is a sad day for Maltese traditional cultural music, as Malta has lost one of the final pillars of the traditional guitar music.

Known as George ż-Żabliġon, he was one of the last bastions sustaining what remains of Malta’s traditional culture of music.

His son Miguel also sent a heartfelt tribute, thanking him for all he’s done for them.

“Until we meet again Żabliġon, I love you dad,” he said.