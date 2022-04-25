Watch: Ira Losco Drops Inspirational Banger ‘Going For Gold’ Dedicated To Malta’s Special Olympics

Going For Gold: the official song for the Special Olympics Invitational Games, which are due to be held in Malta this coming May, has been launched. Presenter John Bundy recounted how Malta’s pop princess Ira Losco had long wanted to create a song specifically for the event, but it was left in the pipeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Losco and songwriter Howard Keith Debono welcomed the initiative with open arms, collaborating together to present a final product, which was nothing short of a banger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

At the address, Ira Losco was full of praise for the athletes: “I am not the protagonist here, but the athletes are, some of whom featured in the music video of the song,” she said. “Only they know of the difficulties they face in their day-to-day challenges, and how to stay positive in light of them.” President of the Special Olympics Malta, Lydia Abela also spoke at the event: “The organisation of these games in our country would give a great opportunity for our athletes who get to compete on home soil. It’s a strong message in favour of everyone’s ability.”