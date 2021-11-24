Ismael Grima ‘Iz-Zy’ Receives Beautiful Final Farewell As Hundreds Attend Funeral

Hundreds of loved ones and friends attended the funeral today in memory of Ismael Grima Iz-Zy, to say their last goodbyes. His beautiful final farewell was characterised by a massive crowd of loved ones, flowers and colours, that celebrated his entire life. “I love you forever and always,” his mother Mary wrote in a Facebook post earlier today, bidding her last goodbyes.

The 21-year-old man lost his life in Malta’s most recent fatal traffic accident, which occurred over the previous weekend. His friends and family carried his coffin on their shoulders into St. Julian’s Parish today afternoon, with hundreds being present. A poem was even written in his remembrance, mentioning his favourite phrase from his waking days. Attendees were encouraged to wear clothes that reflect his character, as a way of remembering and paying tribute. His Facebook profile has also now been transformed into a remembrance page, which his loved ones continue to flood with lovely memories and respects.

The St. Julian’s man was certified dead on the scene of the accident, while the 19-year-old accompanying him is still receiving care from the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. He died after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall, with the car suffering serious damage on impact. Tributes were pouring in as soon as the news came out on Saturday, with a memorial already being set up on the site of the accident. RIP Ismael Grima