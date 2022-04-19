‘It Takes Time To Learn’: MEP Cyrus Engerer Claps Back At Eve Borg Bonello’s Shade

PL MEP Cyrus Engerer has clapped back at PN MP Eve Borg Bonello’s comments, saying that “it takes time to learn” certain lessons when in politics.

This comes following Borg Bonello’s spicy comments on TVM show XTRA, while she was debating with PL MP Cressida Galea last night.

“Politics teaches you to speak less, listen more and work much harder. It takes time to learn,” Engerer responded on social media.

“It’s clear that there are people who haven’t yet learned this message,” he said.