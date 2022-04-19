‘It Takes Time To Learn’: MEP Cyrus Engerer Claps Back At Eve Borg Bonello’s Shade
PL MEP Cyrus Engerer has clapped back at PN MP Eve Borg Bonello’s comments, saying that “it takes time to learn” certain lessons when in politics.
This comes following Borg Bonello’s spicy comments on TVM show XTRA, while she was debating with PL MP Cressida Galea last night.
“Politics teaches you to speak less, listen more and work much harder. It takes time to learn,” Engerer responded on social media.
“It’s clear that there are people who haven’t yet learned this message,” he said.
This came after Borg Bonello said that the difference between the PN and PL is clear, “the PN have a European Parliament President, the PL has an MEP who was found guilty of sex crimes and wants to present himself as progressive,” she said, referring to Roberta Metsola and Cyrus Engerer respectively.
Engerer was convicted of distributing revenge porn back in 2014 before he became an MEP for the Labour Party.
What do you make of Engerer’s reply?