Italy Will Not Play In World Cup 2022 For Second Consecutive Year After Losing Against North Macedonia

European Championship winners Italy will. not be taking part in the 2022 World Cup after being eliminated in the play-offs in a shock loss to North Macedonia.

This is the second consecutive World Cup which Italy has not managed to qualify for, after a similar failure in Russia 2018.

The last-minute goal, at 92-minutes, by Aleksandar Trajkovski shocked the Italian home crowd, with spectators and players alike dropping to their knees in defeat, as it was clear that they will not be participating in the cup entirely. 

 

Meanwhile, on the other side of the playoffs, Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo is now one step closer to what could very well be his final World Cup.

North Macedonia will now face Portugal on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, for a place in Qatar’s World Cup.

