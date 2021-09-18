Jade Cini Announced Winner Of Miss Universe Malta 2021

Jade Cini, who represented Valletta in this year’s edition of Miss Universe Malta, was announced the winner last night.

Moving forward, she will now be representing Malta in the 70th edition of Miss Universe, happening this December in Israel.

Michela Galea, representing Mġarr, came in second place, while Maxine Formosa, representing St. Julians, was placed in third.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty contest that is run by the Miss Universe Organization.