Junior College Lecturers To Strike Today And Tomorrow, Disrupting Classes For 2,000 Students
Junior College lecturers are going to be striking between today and tomorrow, disrupting lectures for over 2,000 students following an unresolved trade dispute.
The 160 lecturers are going to be striking for two hours today, between 11am and 1pm, and for the whole day tomorrow.
“After six days since the issuing of industrial actions for lecturers at Junior College, we are now announcing that lecturers will strike for two hours today and for the whole day tomorrow,” the Malta Union of Teachers said in a press statement earlier today.
This comes after the MUT last week had ordered lecturers at Junior College to initiate industrial actions, such as refraining from answering emails or phone calls.
“This action is occurring due to a failure to reach an agreement for lecturers at Junior College,” it said. “The collective agreement expired back in December 2018, and no efforts were shown to conclude negotiations,” it continued.
“It is very clear that the University of Malta is using the instability caused by the Ministry for Education and the COVID-19 pandemic, to further excuse this delay,” it said.
The University has also been aware of this trade dispute between the University of Malta and the Government, since August 2021, back when the MUT initially declared it.
