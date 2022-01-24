Junior College lecturers are going to be striking between today and tomorrow, disrupting lectures for over 2,000 students following an unresolved trade dispute.

The 160 lecturers are going to be striking for two hours today, between 11am and 1pm, and for the whole day tomorrow.

“After six days since the issuing of industrial actions for lecturers at Junior College, we are now announcing that lecturers will strike for two hours today and for the whole day tomorrow,” the Malta Union of Teachers said in a press statement earlier today.