Junior College Lecturers To Strike Tomorrow Following Unresolved Trade Dispute

The Malta Union of Teachers has ordered lecturers at Junior College to initiate industrial actions as from tomorrow.

This comes following an unresolved trade dispute between the University of Malta and the Government, which was first declared in August 2021.

“Negotiations on a new collective agreement, which have been carried out during the past two years, reached a standstill, and conciliation meetings held did not lead to a positive outcome to conclude negotiations to the satisfaction of all,” the MUT said in a statement.