Junior College Lecturers To Strike Tomorrow Following Unresolved Trade Dispute
The Malta Union of Teachers has ordered lecturers at Junior College to initiate industrial actions as from tomorrow.
This comes following an unresolved trade dispute between the University of Malta and the Government, which was first declared in August 2021.
“Negotiations on a new collective agreement, which have been carried out during the past two years, reached a standstill, and conciliation meetings held did not lead to a positive outcome to conclude negotiations to the satisfaction of all,” the MUT said in a statement.
In view of a positive outcome not being reached between the two parties involved, the MUT has now resorted to means of a strike.
The MUT has ordered a number of directives, which are coming into effect tomorrow. The directives given are as follows:
- Refrain from answering all emails
- Refrain from answering internal phone calls
- Refrain from uploading or handing over assessment marks
- Refrain from attending departmental meetings
- Refrain from attending a committee meeting
- Refrain from organising CPD meetings
- Refrain from attending meetings at tal-Qroqq and any other campus
- Refrain from giving contact hours outside timetabled hours
- Refrain from participating in official UM/JC events
- Refrain from returning attendances
Unless there is a positive resolution to the dispute, the union shall be escalating industrial actions with a two-hour strike next week on 24th January from 11.00 till 13.00.
If a solution is not reached by then, it will be followed by a one-day strike on 25th January.
The trade dispute was initially registered after talks over a new collective agreement for junior college lecturers had failed.
