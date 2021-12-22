Justyne Caruana Says She Won’t Contest Election As She Files Court Proceedings Against Standards Commissioner
Education Minister Justyne Caruana has announced that she will not be contesting the next general election following her resignation today.
Caruana tendered her resignation during a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and took to Facebook to declare that she would be filing Constitutional proceedings against Standards Commissioner George Hyzler over his investigation into her conduct.
“I entered politics to serve. I have never been power-hungry and I, therefore, felt that this was the best decision for the Government and the Labour Party,” she said.
“Regardless of this, I would like to announce that I will be contesting the Standard Commissioner’s Report,” she said.
“Together with my lawyers, I have started proceedings in court,” she continued.
In her Facebook post, she continued to say that she will not be contesting for the General Election, as now she needs time to defend her reputation as well as that of her family.
This comes as the island just got the news of her resignation a few moments ago.
In a brief statement this afternoon, the Office of the Prime Minister said Caruana had resigned during a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela.
