Justyne Caruana Says She Won’t Contest Election As She Files Court Proceedings Against Standards Commissioner

Education Minister Justyne Caruana has announced that she will not be contesting the next general election following her resignation today.

Caruana tendered her resignation during a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and took to Facebook to declare that she would be filing Constitutional proceedings against Standards Commissioner George Hyzler over his investigation into her conduct.

“I entered politics to serve. I have never been power-hungry and I, therefore, felt that this was the best decision for the Government and the Labour Party,” she said.