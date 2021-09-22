Kai Naudi: The 13 Year Old Boy To Swim From Gozo To Malta For Charity

Kai Naudi, who is only 13 years old, will be swimming from Gozo to Malta in the following month, to raise awareness on bullying and raise funds for Inspire and bBrave.

The young boy has been swimming since he was only five years old, and he was previously coached by the one and only Neil Agius, who swam from Malta to Gozo himself last winter.

“I hope that with this challenge, I will manage to inspire other people to believe in themselves and to know that if they put their mind to achieving something, they can achieve it,” Kai said.

Speaking about this challenge, Kai Naudi explained what the process was to arrive at his decision about this challenge.

“I started to think about this idea after I realised that I prefer swimming long distances rather than short ones. When I felt that I could use swimming as an opportunity to help people, I discussed it with my family, they loved the idea and proposed that I do it for a cause. So, I chose to raise funds for the anti-bullying NGO bBrave as well as Inspire, two organisations that do a lot of important work, especially with children,” he said.

Kai also explained that having experienced bullying led him to choose to support bBrave, Malta’s first non-bullying NGO.

“Bullying made me feel excluded, tired and hurt and the more I tried to fight it, the harder it felt because it made me feel even more rejected. Today I am in a much better place, and I hope that with this challenge, I will manage to inspire other people to believe in themselves and to know that if they put their mind to achieving something, they can achieve it.”

Kai has been training for this challenge for over a year, assisted by his coach Jeffrey Galea. He usually trains 5-6 times a week doing short and long swims, at sea and at the national pool.

“I want other people, especially children who have or are still experiencing any form of bullying, to know that there is a rainbow after the storm, that things do get better and that they can overcome this. Just like I did. Today, I just know that I am a better person than what I was told I was,” Kai added.

The crossing between the two islands is being planned for the second week of October, in hope that the weather permits.

For free donation amounts, such as donations from businesses or pledges; one can donate by calling on +356 99835106 or by sending an email to [email protected]

An SMS may be sent to 50618926 for donations of €6.99 or on 50619215 for donations of €11.65.

Donations are also possible via these three bank accounts:

HSBC: Account Number: 049015522001

IBAN: MT45MMEB44495000000049015522001

BIC/Swift Code: MMEBMTMT

BOV: IBAN: MT66VALL22013000000040017862343

BIC/Swift Code: VALLTMTMT

APS: IBAN: MT85APSB77080005969620000804217

BIC/Swift Code: APSBMTMT

