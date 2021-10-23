Kinemastik Is Back: Malta’s International Short Film Festival Is Coming Up Next Month

Malta’s beloved international short film festival Kinemastik is finally back after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The full details of the programme are still under wraps, and nothing has been officially announced for the time being.

This year’s edition will feature four international programmes, of approximately 70 minutes each, and one Maltese programme.

The International programmes will be hosted and screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, divided over eight slots. The One Minute series and the Maltese programme will be screened at the British Legion, while two other slots will be hosted at the Citadel, Gozo.

Lovin Malta can confirm that Marama Corlett, who is a successful local actress and Zeljka Abramovic, an architect and urbanist, will be sitting on the jury panel.

The official festival launch will be taking place at Cafe Riche in Birgu during a daytime event on 14th November, as well as a screening of The One Minute Series.

The Vilhena band club in Floriana will also be one of the locations to feature The One Minute Series, with one other club still yet to be announced.

The entire festival will be running from 14th November until 21st November.

