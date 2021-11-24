Konrad Mizzi Out Of Hospital, Thanks Medical Team, Well-Wishers And God
Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has taken to social media to publicly announce that he will now be continuing to receive treatment from his home.
This comes after he was admitted into Mater Dei Hospital earlier this month after it was unveiled that he was suffering from fever and peritonitis.
“The medical team has informed me that I can now continue receiving the rest of the treatment from home,” he wrote in a Facebook status.
“It’s why late this afternoon I’ve been discharged from the hospital and I can now continue with my treatment and resting at home until I recover completely,” he said.
He also personally thanked the medical team at Mater Dei and the messages of support received from well-wishers.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the team at Mater Dei, and you all for the messages of support. Above all, I would like to thank God,” he said.
Mizzi has yet again missed another one of the PAC sittings due to his hospitalisation, which was meant to continue questioning him over his involvement in the Electrogas deal.
