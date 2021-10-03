It’s that time of the year again! The start of the University of Malta’s scholastic year is just around the corner, with students set to return to campus for the much-anticipated KSU Freshers’ Week. After two long years of students stuck behind their laptop screens, KSU is thrilled to welcome students back to the university campus and a return to university life.

This year’s Freshers’ Week has been split up into three different zones, in order to comply with guidelines issued by the public health authorities and to ensure the safety of the attendees.

Freshers are encouraged to meet KSU representatives and some of the biggest companies on the island in the Kokka Quad Zone. Student organisations and their representatives can be found in the Kokka Organisations Zone, and if you love your coffee, head over to the Kokka Kafe Zone for one of Costa Coffee’s amazing beverages. If you’re a student, you definitely need to check out Freshers’ Week. You can collect your KSU Freshers’ Pack, apply for your student parking permit, as well as learn more about recruitment opporunities. You can also collect one of the many freebies on offer this year.

The KSU Freshers’ Week will be running on campus grounds every day from 4th October to 8th October, between 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. You can book your spot through this link to save yourself a guaranteed admission and avoid last-minute disappointments. It’s time to meet your student organisations and classmates for the upcoming scholastic year!

Aside from the exciting and long-awaited Freshers’ Week activities, KSU is also proud to announce its newest venture, the new myKSU App! The myKSU App will feature simplified access to all of KSU’s digital services right in the palm of your hand. This is the app that all University of Malta students need and is the perfect companion for you on your university journey. All you have to do is download the app and register for a myKSU account to get started. You’ll have access to all KSU’s services while also remaining up to speed with everything and anything.

The services that are accessible through the myKSU App include: A carpooling system Reserving your parking space at the University Registering for your parking permit, and seamlessly contributing to KSU’s Green Fund Applying for your student card Unlocking a variety of discounts featuring Malta’s leading retailers, restaurants and establishments A calendar feature for upcoming students’ and KSU’s events and even your own appointments A news and events section Information on all active student organisations at the University

You can download the myKSU app right now from the App Store or from Google Play. Tag a University student that needs to see this!