Labour Avenue In Naxxar Still Closed For Traffic Due To Car And Motorcycle Accident

One of Naxxar’s busiest roads, Labour Avenue, is currently closed for traffic due to an accident between a motorcycle and a car.

The car, a Honda Fit, was being driven by a 42-year-old female resident of Mosta. The motorcycle’s make was that of a Honda Africa Twin, with the identity and the condition of the motorcyclist still being unknown.

The accident occurred at around 12:45pm, with medical assistance and police arriving at the scene a few moments later.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Labour Avenue due to congestion.

More updates as they come.