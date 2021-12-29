د . إAEDSRر . س

Late Night Heated Argument In Żabbar Leaves Two Men Injured

A late-night argument in the locality of Żabbar left two men suffering from grievous injuries and in need of medical attention.

The argument occurred last night at around 10 pm, in a residential home in Triq il-Biċċieni.

Police were called over to the site of the argument and found two men, one aged 37 and the other aged 40.

The two men were taken to Mater Dei to receive medical attention for injuries sustained.

Police investigations are still underway.

