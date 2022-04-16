Lead Suspect Elliot Paul Busuttil Charged With Qormi Murder Of Mario Farrugia

Lead suspect Elliot Paul Busuttil has been charged with the Qormi murder case of Mario Farrugia, a 62-year-old man whose body was discovered in a car.

While he pleaded not guilty to the accusation, Busuttil did not make a request for bail.

Farrugia was stabbed to the chest more than 40 times and was then left at the back of a car boot, in Qormi valley. The exact motive of the murder is as yet unclear. However, it has been linked to potential debts.

Busuttil has a history of crime and had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking and carrying out a knife in public while out on bail in 2018.