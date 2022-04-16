Lead Suspect Elliot Paul Busuttil Charged With Qormi Murder Of Mario Farrugia
Lead suspect Elliot Paul Busuttil has been charged with the Qormi murder case of Mario Farrugia, a 62-year-old man whose body was discovered in a car.
While he pleaded not guilty to the accusation, Busuttil did not make a request for bail.
Farrugia was stabbed to the chest more than 40 times and was then left at the back of a car boot, in Qormi valley. The exact motive of the murder is as yet unclear. However, it has been linked to potential debts.
Busuttil has a history of crime and had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking and carrying out a knife in public while out on bail in 2018.
Farrugia’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his car, which was parked in the Qormi valley, on 5th April. He had last been seen a few days earlier, with a missing person report being out in his name.
What do you make of this story?