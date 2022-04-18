Leading By Example? Animal Minister Called Out For Buying Pure Breed Instead Of Adopting

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo is facing harsh criticism after purchasing a pure-bred dog – rather than adopting one and aiding Malta’s struggling sanctuaries. “While it is not our business what others do in their private lives, I would still like to understand, how do you expect us to believe in you Minister Refalo?” Maxine Borg, a leading animal activist, said. “You are the minister in place for animals, and as a minister, you are well aware of the current situation of our sanctuaries, which are full to the brim with dogs and cats,” she said. She shared images of what appears to be Refalo’s family playing with the new dog, named Saki. One shared image came alongside the caption “newest addition”.

“Even the Animal Welfare does not have any space left for animals which are found on the streets, because that’s full up too!” she stressed. “Instead of adopting, you went and purchased a dog which costs a lot of money,” she said. “You are supposed to give an example to others.” “So much for adopt, don’t shop,” she said, referring to a national campaign to encourage people to adopt animals rather than purchase them. “There’s nothing left for me to say, except that you are a Minister without a backbone. Only there to warm up the seat and take your wage. You do not even know what your role as Animal Minister is,” she said. Animal activist Moira Delia also similarly made reference to Refalo purchasing a dog, saying “to all those supposedly working in favour of rehoming and adopting abandoned animals, do you understand what #adoptdontshop means and can you lead by example?!”.

Delia also enquired on whether Malta can proceed with the conditions that were promised a year and a half ago at the Animal Welfare Department. “All is finalised on paper so what is taking so long?” she said, expressing that she is fed up. She referred to various measures which have been promised for a while now and were also included within the Labour Party’s manifesto leading up to the general election. What do you make of this story?