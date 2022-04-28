LESA Investigating TikTok Footage Showing Officer Fining Man Waiting Next To His Car Outside Airport

“The video in question is being investigated by the agency,” a representative for LESA told Lovin Malta.

The story was uploaded on social media over the last few days and has garnered thousands of views, but it is still unclear the exact context of the encounter.

The Local Enforcement Systems Agency (LESA) has confirmed that it is currently investigating a TikTok video currently making the rounds of a man being fined by an officer while waiting next to his car outside the airport.

Lovin Malta also clarified with a representative for the Malta International Airport, who said that to their knowledge, only unattended vehicles are susceptible to a fine in the section.

In the Tiktok uploaded by @kartibilbajd, it appears that a man who was waiting outside the airport was approached by an officer, who claimed he was susceptible to a fine.

The man was parked in the ‘Attended Vehicles Only’ section, just outside the airport, and his vehicle was indeed being attended. Upon enquiring why he was getting a fine, the officer confirmed it was for being in the ‘tow-zone’.

The officer then started taking photos of the man as he stood next to his car, then moved on to asking him for his details to write up the fine.

Tensions rose when the man began to record the officer, and the officer retaliated by saying that he will be filing a police report for being filmed against his consent.

The officer then enquired for his details, and soon after handed him his fine, with the TikTok ending with the words, “see you at the tribunal” implying that the man will now be contesting the fine.

