‘Let Us In To See For Ourselves’: Peppi Azzopardi Condemns Alleged Solitary Confinement Cell

“Look at this hole in the floor. Prisoners have to use the same nozzle to wash their faces and defecate,” he said, speaking on some of the harsh conditions prisoners allegedly faced.

He also challenged prison authorities to let him or other journalists into prison to see the condition the cells are in for themselves.

Popular TV host Peppi Azzopardi has shared an image of what he alleges to be a solitary confinement cell in Malta’s prison, alongside a renewed condemnation of the “inhumane and degrading” conditions shown in the image.

He explained that prisoners are kept in this tiny cell for 23 hours a day without any fans to cool down the tiny room.

He even claimed that sometimes, six prisoners are put “on top of each other in the same hole”.

Azzopardi subsequently demanded to be let into the infamous Corradino Correctional Facility, which has been under fire recently following two suicide attempts and renewed questions about the prison director’s disciplinary style.

“Let us into the prison if these images are not true – I challenge the prison authorities. If these images are not what they are, let us in so that we can see for ourselves and take our own photos to show the people.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a Home Affairs spokesperson reiterated that no prisoner is kept in a cell for 23 hours a day, and that the only way a prisoner can be placed in solitary confinement is if it is mandated by court order.

