Live Interview At 5:30pm: Independent Candidate Arnold Cassola To Appear On Lovin Daily

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola will be featuring as a special guest on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Cassola has always been a strong voice in the Maltese environmental awareness scene, having been the chairperson and one of the founders of Malta’s Green Party, ADPD.

Cassola will be contesting in the next general election on the 10th and 11th districts.

He is a Maltese independent Green politician, a Professor in Comparative Literature at the University of Malta and the author and editor of various books and academic papers.

The live interview will be hitting off at around 5:30 pm, following the daily news program.

Tune in to Lovin Daily at 5:30pm