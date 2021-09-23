Lovin Daily Hosts KSU President Neil Zahra At 5:30PM With University’s COVID-19 Regulations Under Spotlight

Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) President Neil Zahra, will be interviewed on Lovin Daily later today over the situation that university students are currently facing.

Many university students are currently being left in the dark and faced with uncertainty on whether they will be returning on campus or not.

Neil is a law student within the Faculty of Laws and president of KSU. Prior to KSU, Neil formed part of the Malta University Debating Union and served as President of the Students’ Council at St Aloysius College Sixth Form.

COVID-19 regulations have made it unclear whether students will be able to attend physical lectures, due to a lack of space within the University of Malta. This is because some courses exceed the allowed amount of 50 students, with some classes being comprised of up to 150 students.

While a hybrid system has been proposed, it is also unclear whether this is feasible to put into effect.

As it is, the University’s gateway hall is currently being used to attend to COVID-19 patients and has also been acting as a vaccination centre over the last few months. Most of the University’s large halls are situated within the gateway hall.

