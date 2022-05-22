Luzzu Features In Hideo Kojima’s List Of ‘Must Watch’ Films In Japan Alongside Top Gun Maverick
Hideo Kojima, the legendary designer and auteur behind videogames like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding has included Malta’s very own Luzzu as a must-watch film in Japan.
Kojima announced his four recommendations on Twitter. All will be released in Japan, come June.
They included films like Tom Cruise’s largely awaited Top Gun sequel. But one of the four films was also Luzzu, the Maltese film starring fishermen-turned-actor Jesmark Scicluna.
The two other films included in the list were Danish production FLEE and New Order, a Mexican-French art film thriller.
This is not the first time that Kojima entered the realm of film. Beyond the cinematic treatment he gives his games, he had also joined the Venice Film Festival on its Virtual Reality edition back in 2020.
