Luzzu Film Actress And Sriep Director Among Local Artists Behind New GWU Broadcasting Committee

Luzzu actress Michela Farrugia, Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi director Martin Bonnici and film critic and screenwriter Teodor Reljic are among the members making up the new committee, which also includes actor Peter Galea, as well as Anthony Mizzi, Joseph Zammit and Kenneth Cassar.

A new committee for the broadcasting, film and stage sectors has been set up with the aim of bringing local film industry stakeholders together under one roof and to lobby for improved opportunities within the sector.

Wondering under the General Workers’ Union, the new committee will be ensuring that film industry workers’ rights are upheld and protected.

The committee is intended to include film broadcasters, writers, stage effect producers, people working in the field of make-up and many others.

The news comes months after the backlash that followed the Valletta Film Festival being axed and replaced by the government-organised Cinema City.

Concerns have also been raised about the manner in which the new Malta Film Awards have been organised, specifically the large budget that the awards have been allocated.

Bonnici expressed his satisfaction at the fact that the film sector is flourishing at the moment, adding, however, that there was still need for an entity to protect actors and film-industry workers’ rights.

He also explained how the new committee would be trying to make a difference for the life and work of everyone involved in local productions will be more appreciated, something that the members want.