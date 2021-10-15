Magna Żmien Hosting Open Day At The Valletta Design Cluster This Saturday

Magna Żmien will be hosting an open day at the Valletta Design Cluster this Saturday 16th October, as it celebrates four years of marvelous memories.

The upcoming open day offers anyone interested the chance to familiarise themselves with the project, get on board, dip their toes in their archive, learn more about the stories they have gathered and meet the people behind the project.

For those that are not familiar with Magna Żmien, the project was initially founded back in 2017, advocating for the digitisation and preservation of unique home audio-visual collections.

The open day will also include a variety of talks and presentations on different topics, and also a showcase of works within the project. Content will be showcased for the public to interact with the installations produced from Magna Żmien’s archive.