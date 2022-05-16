Major Traffic Around St Julian’s After Early Morning Accident Sees Car Overturned

Gridlock traffic has made its way into Malta’s streets after an early morning car crash in St Julian’s saw one car overturned.

The accident took place by the traffic lights at Triq Sant Andrija, St Julian’s, shortly after midnight. At the time, a collision between two cars resulted in one vehicle overturning, blocking the road.

Drivers reported delays during their commute this morning, with the Facebook page Malta Roads Traffic Updates writing:

“There’s been an accident at the Paceville lights, where one could see an overturned car causing a closure in the road.”

“Drivers are required to take the roundabout exit by Ecabs, and turn again to make for the Santa Venera direction.”