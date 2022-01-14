Majority Of First Semester Exams To Be Held Online, University Of Malta Confirms

“This is primarily being done to minimise disruptions in assessment due to absences caused by quarantine obligations,” the University wrote in a press statement.

This comes as students are calling for exams to be shifted online due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The University of Malta has just confirmed that more than two-thirds of exams scheduled to be held at the end of the first semester are going to be held online.

“Last year, most examinations were also held online through the use of WISEflow because of the impact of COVID-19,” it explained.

Examinations are scheduled to start on 24th January and run until 12th February.

While some modules are assessed through assignments, many require exams, with a total of 976 different exams to be administered over the course of three weeks at the University.

“700 of these will be held remotely whilst the remaining will be held on campus,” it said.

The University also announced that it has made arrangements for students who miss sitting for their physical exams because of quarantine to be provided with an alternative session or an alternative method of assessment, by not later than three weeks after the exam is first held.

“Final year students who may miss attending university to sit for an examination due to quarantine will also be provided with a special session,” it explained.

The university also expressed its commitment to identifying ways and means to enable all students to sit for their examinations and complete their first-semester study units with minimal disruption.

Do you agree with the decision?